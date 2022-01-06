Millwall will let Alex Mitchell stay at Leyton Orient until the end of the season, as reported by News at Den.

Millwall will not be recalling the youngster in this transfer window and want him to continue getting game time in League Two.

Mitchell, 20, was given the green light to head out the exit door in August to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

He has since 19 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side in all competitions, with 15 coming in the league.

Story so far

The centre-back has risen up through the academy at Millwall and penned a long-term contract with the Championship side this past summer before his move to the O’s.

Mitchell has played once for the Lions’ senior side having has mainly been used in their youth ranks so far in his career.

He had a loan spell at Bromley in the National League last season and played 10 times for the Ravens before heading back to The Den.

Leyton Orient situation

Keeping hold of Mitchell until the end of the campaign will be a boost to the London club as he provides useful competition and depth to their defensive department.

The O’s are currently 10th in the fourth tier table and are four points off the top seven as they hunt down a promotion to League One.

Next up for Jackett’s men is a trip to Stoke City in the FA Cup this weekend followed by league clashes against Oldham Athletic and Port Vale.