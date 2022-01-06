Sheffield United have emerged as ‘surprise and strong’ contenders to sign Hearts defender John Souttar this month.

Souttar, 25, had been linked with a clutch of Championship clubs ahead of this month.

The Scot, who had previously played for Dundee United, is out of contract this summer and a host of English sides could offer him a pre-contract agreement this month.

The likes of Blackburn Rovers were said to be nearing a deal, with Stoke City strongly linked too. But The Sun’s Alan Nixon has now revealed that Sheffield United have entered the race to sign the centre-back, and that they’ve become strong contenders.

He tweeted yesterday:

Sheff U. Surprise and strong contenders for John Souttar at Hearts. Free agent in summer. Bargain now. Stoke yet to close that deal obviously … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 5, 2022

Blades’ ageing defence…

Paul Heckingbottom is the man in charge at Bramall Lane now. He became the club’s third manager of 2021 after Chris Wilder’s sacking earlier in the year, and Slavisa Jokanovic’s short-lived tenure at the start of this campaign.

But the playing staff at Sheffield United hasn’t changed all that much in the past few seasons. They’ve still got the same core of the squad that were there in Wilder’s earlier days with the likes Chris Basham, John Egan, Enda Stevens some defensive stalwarts at the club.

And so Blades could well do with some new blood in their back line, and Souttar could be the ideal man to come in to the club.

Given all the transfer interest surrounding him, he’s obviously a talented defender and should Sheffield United be the side to land him then it would be a real statement of intent from the Blades, with a potential cut price move on the cards this month.

Heckingbottom’s men currently sit in 13th-place of the table and are next in action against Wolves in the FA Cup this weekend.