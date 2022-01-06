QPR’s search for a centre-back has sped up after the club missed out on signing Steve Cook from Bournemouth.

Cook was set to join QPR from Bournemouth. But the 30-year-old centre-back pulled out at the last minute, and opted to join Nottingham Forest instead.

It’s left Mark Warburton high and dry in the transfer market and now he faces a frantic search to find a new centre-back before the January transfer window closes at the end of the month.

But a fresh report from West London Sport has identified some potential candidates.

Michael Hector and Alfie Mawson

The Fulham duo are said to be on interest to the R’s. But West London Sport’s David McIntyre writes that QPR’s west London neighbours Fulham have ‘indicated that they would not be open to a deal at this stage.’

Since, a report from Hammy End has revealed that Fulham boss Marco Silva wants to keep his defensive options stockpiled throughout the upcoming fixture pile up, and so he won’t sanction a temporary or permanent departure for either Hector or Mawson at this stage.

Harlee Dean

The Birmingham City captain is up for sale and QPR are said to be one of a number of Championship sides interested.

The 30-year-old has captained Blues for the past few seasons but has often proved a divisive player among fans. He’s a player who Warburton knows though, with the pair having prevailed together at Brentford – Dean is a product of the Bees’ academy, having made over 200 league appearances for the club before joining Birmingham City in 2017.

For QPR then, there seems to be enough options at centre-back, but finding someone who is available could be the difficult part – up next for the R’s is a home game v Rotherham United in the FA Cup this weekend.