Blackburn Rovers could be tempted to cash in on Ryan Nyambe this month, with both Leeds United and Southampton mentioned as possible destinations, The72 can exclusively reveal.

Nyambe, 24, is a product of the Blackburn Rovers academy and has featured well over 150 times in the league for the club.

He featured 38 times in the Championship last season and has made 20 league outings this season. But Nyambe is out of contract at the end of this season and The72 has been informed that Blackburn could offload the defender in this month’s transfer window, with Leeds United and Southampton possible destinations for the Englishman.

Rovers would want around £3million for Nyambe, with previous reports suggesting that right-back is an area that Rovers boss Tony Mowbray could bolster this month after James Brown set to arrive from Drogheda United.

Blackburn currently sit in 2nd place of the Championship table after an impressive campaign so far. But Mowbray sees a number of his star players out of contract in the summer, including Nyambe and Ben Brereton Diaz.