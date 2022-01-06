Bolton Wanderers are set to bring Drogheda United goalkeeper David Odumosu in on a three-day trial, it has emerged.

Odumosu, 20, has nailed down a spot as Drogheda United’s starting goalkeeper in recent seasons, impressing since making his way through the club’s youth ranks.

Now, as per the Irish Independent, the youngster’s performances have caught the eye of Bolton Wanderers, who are set to cast their eye over the promising shot-stopper in a three-day trial period.

Drogheda boss Kevin Doherty is quoted saying that Odumosu has “a couple of options” in the UK though, so it will be interesting to see if further details on the interest in his services emerge over the course of the window.

Doherty also stated that clubs “know what they have to do” if they want to sign the ‘keeper this month, adding that they have their price tag and it will have to be met.

More on Odumosu…

After starting in Dundalk’s academy, the prodigy switched to Drogheda in the summer of 2018, making the move on a free transfer.

He emerged as the go-to man in between the sticks during the Drogs’ campaign in Ireland’s first division, keeping six clean sheets in 18 outings as they won promotion to the Premier Division.

Odumosu maintained his spot in the side upon their return to the top-flight too. He kept seven clean sheets in 31 outings, missing only five league games as Doherty’s side finished in 7th.

Odumosu has earned recognition on the international stage too, featuring for Ireland’s U18s and earning a call-up to the U21s.