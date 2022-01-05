Middlesbrough are set to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun on loan for the remainder of the season, a report from Express has revealed.

Balogun, 20, had been linked with a loan move away from Arsenal ahead this month. Middlesbrough were among the Championship sides to have been linked and now a report from Express has revealed that Boro are set to sign the youngster on loan, with the move set to be confirmed before the end of the week.

The England U21 star has featured just twice in the Premier League for Arsenal this season. But he remains a prolific member of their development side having scored 13 goals in 11 PL2 Division 1 fixtures this season.

Now though, Balogun is about to earn his first real experience of first-team football by joining Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough who currently sit in 7th-place of the Championship.

Boro have shot up into top-six contention since Wilder arrived. They’ve not lost in their last six now and have won five of those, with just a point standing between them and Huddersfield Town in 6th – Boro are just seven points outside the automatic promotion places.

Added firepower…

Although Balogun is somewhat unproven, he looks a real prospect and he’ll certainly give Wilder some added firepower in attack.

He’s a dynamic attacker who can operate on the flanks or down the middle, and he’s one blessed with pace and an eye for goal too, so he’ll certainly compliment the style of play that Wider is implementing at Middlesbrough.

All in all it seems a keen signing and Arsenal will be hoping that he gets some game time at Boro, who are next in action against Mansfield Town in the FA Cup this weekend.