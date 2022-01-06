Millwall star Jed Wallace is set to sign a pre-contract deal with Turkish giants Besiktas, it has been claimed.

That’s according to Sky Sports News (Transfer Centre Live, 05/01/21, 11:33), who state the Millwall star is poised to pen a deal with the club.

Wallace has been a star player at The Den and has become a favourite among supporters during his time with the Championship outfit, but his contract runs out at the end of the season.

With his deal up at the end of the season, the door is open for Wallace to negotiate pre-contract terms with other clubs, with Besiktas seemingly pouncing in a bid to strike a deal for the 27-year-old.

Amid the links with a surprise move to Turkey, it will be interesting to see how Wallace’s situation develops over the coming days and weeks.

Wallace’s time at The Den

The playmaker, who can play on the right-wing and in attacking midfielder, first linked up with the Lions on loan in January 2016, spending a short spell with the club before returning for a second loan spell in the second half of the 2016/17 campaign.

Wallace then made the move permanent the following summer and he has remained at The Den since.

He joined the club from Wolves on a permanent basis in July 2017 and has been a mainstay in the side ever since.

Across all competitions, the former Portsmouth youngster has played a hefty 243 games for the club. In the process, Wallace has chipped in with 41 goals and 43 assists for Millwall, becoming one of the club’s standout players in the process.