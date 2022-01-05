Bristol City have offered Han-Noah Massengo a new contract in a bid to fend off interest from elsewhere, it has emerged.

The Bristol City prodigy has been linked with a move away this month.

Reports emerged earlier this week that German outfit Freiburg are interested in Massengo and would be willing to pay as much as £6million to prize him away from Ashton Gate before the window slams shut.

Now, according to a report from Bristol Live, the Robins have made a move to try and secure Massengo’s long-term future.

It is said that Bristol City have offered the young Frenchman a contract extension at Ashton Gate in a bid to extend his stay with the club beyond the end of the 2022/23 campaign, which is when his current deal runs out.

It awaits to be seen how the 20-year-old responds to the offer, with speculation growing regarding a potential departure.

Massengo’s time with Bristol City

Since linking up with the Robins in an eye-catching deal back in August 2019, Massengo has become one of the Football League’s most promising midfielders.

The former AS Monaco starlet has played 78 times for the club across all competitions, successfully nailing down a starting spot. He has operated mainly as a central midfielder or defensive midfielder but he has been deployed out on the right-hand side at times too.

Across his 78 appearances, Massengo has provided one assist and is still waiting for his first goal in Bristol City colours.

With a new deal on the table but Freiburg said to be showing interest, it will be interesting to see how the French starlet’s situation develops over the course of the month.