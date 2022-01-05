Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Scott Davies has announced his retirement from professional football.

Davies, 34, has been out of action since March of last year, with an Achilles injury suffered in Tranmere Rovers’ 1-1 draw with Mansfield Town last season keeping him sidelined.

Now, as he enters the final six months on his contract at Prenton Park, it has been confirmed that Davies has made the tough decision to retire.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Davies has been told that he needs to make the decision to retire from professional football, bringing an end to his lengthy career in the game.

Although he is retiring, chairman Mark Palios has said the keeper will remain a Tranmere player until the end of this deal, adding that he will “continue to contribute” to their push for promotion.

Davies moved to thank all the clubs, teammates, fans and coaches he has come across along the way, reflecting fondly on a successful career.

He also gave special thanks to both Mark and Nicola Palios, as well as Rovers boss Micky Mellon and the SWA.

Davies’ time with Tranmere Rovers

Since first walking through the doors at Prenton Park, Davies has become a firm favourite among the SWA and will be fondly remembered for many years to come.

The keeper has played a hefty 265 times for Rovers across all competitions since joining from Fleetwood Town in the summer of 2015.

Not only has he kept an impressive 99 clean sheets in that time, but he helped the club win back-to-back promotions via the National League and League Two play-offs, also helping the club to the EFL Trophy final during the 2020/21 campaign.