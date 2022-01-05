AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson has said he “100%” does not want to lose striker Ollie Palmer this month.

Palmer, 29, is said to be attracting interest from elsewhere after a strong first half of the season with AFC Wimbledon.

Wrexham are said to be showing an interest in Palmer this month, with the South London Press citing reports on social media.

Now, amid the National League big spender’s rumoured interest in Palmer, Dons boss Mark Robinson has moved to deliver his verdict on the links and make his stance clear.

As quoted by the South London Press, Robinson insisted that he has no interest in losing the striker this winter.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Ollie is certainly not someone that I want to lose – 100 per cent.

“We just want to build and move on from what we have done. We know that we’re four or five points shy of where we should be in the league, and we want to rectify that.”

Robinson went on to add that a meeting took place with the squad earlier this week to air out any potential issues with the transfer window underway, insisting that he just wants to focus on on-pitch matters rather than transfer speculation.

Palmer’s season to date

Although he missed a spell in the side over September and October, Palmer is Wimbledon’s joint-top scorer after 20 appearances this season.

The former Crawley Town and Leyton Orient forward has managed seven goals across all competitions, also chipping in with three assists.

After 21 League One games, AFC Wimbledon sit in 18th place, though they have a few games in hand on the majority of teams around them so could rise up the table further if they make the most of their ties in hand.