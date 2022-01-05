Sheffield Wednesday were linked with a move for Peterborough United’s Mark Beevers earlier this week, but it has now been reported that those rumours are wide of the mark.

That’s according to Yorkshire Live who state that, whilst Beevers is keen on returning to the region, Sheffield Wednesday are not pursuing a reunion.

It was reported by The Sun’s Alan Nixon earlier this week that the Peterborough United defender had emerged on the Owls’ radar as Posh prepare to offload him this month.

Sheff Wed. Considering a return for centre half Mark Beevers. Peterborough would let him go. Other League One interest. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 3, 2022

Nixon’s initial report states that other League One sides are interested though, so it will be interesting to see if a move away from London Road materialises for Beevers before the window slams shut.

Beevers’ season so far

The 32-year-old was a mainstay as Peterborough made a long-awaited return to the Championship last season, captaining Darren Ferguson’s side to automatic promotion.

He started the season as a starter too, but he has fallen down the pecking order at London Road since returning from injury. Not only that, but Oliver Norburn has assumed the captaincy, with Beevers’ last appearance coming against Blackburn Rovers in November.

His first stint at Hillsborough

Barnsley-born Beevers is a product of Wednesday’s youth academy, playing 160 times for the Owls across all competitions.

He managed four goals and two assists in that time too. Beevers also spent spells away from Hillsborough on loan, linking up with MK Dons and Millwall before going on to join the latter on a permanent basis in January 2013.