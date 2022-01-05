Peterborough United loan man Conor Coventry has been recalled by parent club West Ham United, it has been confirmed.

Coventry, 21, linked up with Peterborough United in the summer transfer window, coming in to bolster Darren Ferguson’s midfield ranks.

However, the Irishman hasn’t been able to nail down a starting spot at London Road, with his game time in the first half of the season pretty limited.

Now, as confirmed on the club’s official website, Coventry has returned to parent club West Ham United, with his loan spell with the Posh being brought to a premature end.

The midfielder returns to the Hammers after making only 12 appearances for Posh in the first half of the season. Coventry started four times in the Championship, with his other eight outings coming as a substitute.

Returning to London

With Coventry heading back to West Ham, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out over the course of the month.

He was in and around David Moyes’ first-team during pre-season and was on the bench for the Hammers’ first three Premier League games before joining Posh on loan, so it awaits to be seen if he remains at the London Stadium this month in a bid to break into the starting XI or if he heads out on loan once again.

Coventry is a talented midfielder and he still has his best years ahead of him, but it seems the loan move wasn’t quite suited for him or the club.