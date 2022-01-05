Cercle Brugge and Watford have both joined the race to sign Derby County’s Lee Buchanan, The72 can exclusively reveal.

Buchanan, 20, is one of a number of Derby County players who is out of contract at the end of the season, and one who is starting to attract a lot of transfer interest.

The likes of Nottingham Forest and Celtic have both been linked with the full-back throughout this season, and now The72 has learned that Cercle Brugge and Watford are both interested in the Englishman too.

A source has exclusively revealed to The72 that Buchanan has a number of suitors both in the Premier League and abroad but that the Rams remain adamant that he’s not for sale this month.

Buchanan has missed the last few outings with a knee injury. His last appearance was in the 3-2 win over Bournemouth back in November and since, Wayne Rooney’s side have managed to pick up some more impressive wins.

The Rams are unbeaten in four and have won three of those to give themselves a fighting chance of survival this season, and given that, the club may well be reluctant to sell on their star players this month.