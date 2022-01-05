Bournemouth are set to sign Fleetwood Town and England U20 defender James Hill for a fee of £1.6million, as per The Sun’s Tom Barclay.

Hill, 19, is a product of the Fleetwood Town youth academy and made his league debut for the Cod Army during the 2018/19 campaign.

Last time round he went on to make 28 appearances in League One and this season he has 13 to his name, having scored his first professional goal this season too.

But the England U20 ace is now set for a move to the Championship with Bournemouth – Barclay tweeted earlier this morning:

I'm told Bournemouth are set to sign England Under-20 centre-back James Hill from Fleetwood. Would be a club-record fee for the Cod Army of £1.6m plus extras — Tom Barclay (@TomBarclay_) January 5, 2022

Bournemouth currently sit top of the Championship table. It’s been a fine showing so far for Scott Parker’s side, who’ve recently been through a tough patch of form.

But the Cherries have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two outings – their first back-to-back wins since October – to open up a three point lead to Blackburn Rovers in 2nd.

The Parker revolution…

Bournemouth have come on leaps and bounds under Parker this season. The former Fulham boss has given them their attacking, entertaining identity back and he’s also shown a lot of trust in the club’s younger players.

Names like Jordan Zemura, Mark Travers and Jaidon Anthony have all flourished this season and Hill looks set to become another talented youngster in the Bournemouth ranks.

Given his recent League One experience with Fleetwood, and also his England youth international experience, Hill should be ready to make the step up into the Championship and continue on his positive trajectory.