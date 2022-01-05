Birmingham City are set to sign Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Taylor Richards on loan, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook on Twitter (see tweet below).

Birmingham City are poised to bolster their midfield options by luring the youngster to St. Andrew’s for the second-half of the season.

Richards, 21, has made four appearances for Brighton so far in this campaign with two coming in the Premier League.

Story so far

The youngster spent time on the books at Fulham and Manchester City before linking up with the Seagulls in 2019.

He was handed his first-team debut in a Carabao Cup clash against Aston Villa a couple of seasons ago and has mainly been used in the Under-23s since his move to East Sussex.

Doncaster Rovers loan

Taylor was loaned out to Doncaster Rovers last term to get some experience under his belt and was a hit during his time in Yorkshire.

He was given the green light to leave Brighton in August 2020 and he rocked up at the Keepmoat Stadium as a bit of an unknown quantity.

However, he went on to make 48 appearances in all competitions for Rovers and chipped in with 11 goals from midfield.

Birmingham swooping in

Brighton have kept hold of Taylor for the past few months but are letting him leave again now to test himself in the Championship.

Birmingham are currently 18th in the league table and will be hoping he can help them lift away from danger.