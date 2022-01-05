Cardiff City attacker Chanka Zimba is set to join Northampton Town on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Cardiff. Young striker Chanka Zimba going to Northampton on loan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 4, 2022

Cardiff City are poised to let the youngster head out the exit door on a deal until the end of the season.

Zimba, 20, has made one appearance for the Bluebirds in the Championship during the first-half of this campaign.

Northampton find swift replacement

Northampton were dealt a big blow yesterday after losing Tottenham Hotspur loanee Kion Etete to League One side Cheltenham Town.

The forward had scored six goals in all competitions since his summer switch from Spurs and had helped them rise to 2nd in the League Two table.

Nevertheless, the Cobblers are acting fast to replace him and Cardiff are willing to let Zimba leave to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Story so far

Zimba started his career in the academy at Blackburn Rovers and went on to make 39 appearances for their Under-18s side in all competitions and scored 13 goals.

He then played a couple of times for their Under-23s before moving on to Cardiff in September 2020.

The attacker has since been a regular for the Bluebirds’ development squad.

What next?

Northampton will be hoping to seal this deal as soon as they can as they look to maintain their promotion push in the fourth tier.

Next up for Jon Brady’s side is a home clash against Crawley Town this weekend, followed by fixtures against Forest Green Rovers and Sutton United.