Hartlepool United have looked into a deal for Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson, as per the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 05.01.21, 19.56).

Hartlepool United know all about the experienced stopper after his spell with them from 2015 to 2017.

However, they are poised to miss out on re-signing him with League One side Morecambe expected to seal a loan deal for his signature.

Carson, 33, only joined current club Dundee United over the summer but has been used as their back-up during the first-half of this season.

Current situation

The Northern Ireland international penned a two-year deal with the Terrors in July after signing on a free transfer following his departure from Motherwell.

He has since played three times for Tam Courts’ side but is being given the green light to head out the exit door this month.

Other spells

Carson has racked up over 300 appearances in his career to date and also has previously played for the likes of Sunderland, Chesterfield, Hull City, Lincoln City, Bury and Cheltenham Town in the past.

Hartlepool signed him in 2015 and he played 63 games for the North East club altogether before moving up to Scotland.

What now?

Graeme Lee has apparently explored the possibility of signing Carson this month and currently has Ben Killip, Jonathan Mitchell and Patrick Boyes as his goalkeeping options.

Morecambe are set to swoop in ahead of them though with the lure of League One football and a reunion with former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson giving the Shrimps the edge in this transfer pursuit.