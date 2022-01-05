Hull City are expected to sign Emirhan Aydogan once Acun Ilicali’s takeover is completed, according to a report by Hull Live.

Hull City are poised to make the Turkish midfielder their first signing of the January transfer window.

Aydogan, 24, is available on a free transfer after recently mutually terminating his contract with Bursaspor.

He is now set to embark on a new chapter in his career in England the Tigers are ready to lure him to East Yorkshire to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Story so far

Aydogan has spent his whole career to date on the books at Bursaspor and joined as a youngster in 2009 before rising up through their academy.

He was handed his first-team debut back in 2016 and has since gone on to score 12 goals in 73 games in all competitions.

The ex-Turkey youth international has also had loan spells away at Bandırmaspor, Yeşil Bursa SK and İnegölspor to gain experience over the past few years.

His contract with Bursaspor was due to expire in 2024 but they have agreed to let him move onto pastures new this winter.

What next for Hull?

Ilicali is working hard to get his takeover deal done as soon as possible so he can start making some signings to boost the Tigers’ survival push in the Championship.

His first game as owner could potentially be this weekend when Hull welcome Premier League side Everton to the MKM Stadium in the FA Cup.

They then take on Stoke City at home next weekend before a trip to high flying Bournemouth.