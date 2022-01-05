Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says they are busy behind the scenes with their recruitment plans, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic are working hard to strengthen their ranks this month with some signings.

It is the first transfer window since Jackson was appointed as their manager on a permanent basis and he will be looking to put his own stamp on the squad.

Conversations are ongoing but deals are expected to happen nearer the end of January.

‘Busy’…

Jackson has said: “It’s busy. There’s lots of conversations. That’s what happens at the start of the window. Lots of conversation, very little action. There’s been very little business conducted so far. All of a sudden, deals will start happening and they snowball from there.

“As much as you’re keen to get your business done early, it’s a really tricky window. It takes time. Deals are complicated and take time to do. We have to be patient and not rush it. Try and get the right types that will help us later in the season.”

Vacant loan spot

Charlton have a loan spot available now after Harry Arter’s departure back to his parent club Nottingham Forest. The Republic of Ireland international struggled for game time during the first-half of this season.

What next?

The Addicks beat MK Dons in the Papa John’s Trophy last night with a late winner from Jonathan Leko and are only two games away from Wembley in that competition now.

Jackson’s side are back in action this weekend and take on Premier League strugglers Norwich City in the FA Cup at The Valley as they look to cause a cup upset.

Next up in the league is a trip to Crewe Alexandra away next Wednesday.