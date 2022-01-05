Rochdale want to sign Mansfield Town loan man Corey O’Keeffe on a permanent basis, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad.

Rochdale may have to bat away competition from elsewhere to sign him in this transfer window though.

O’Keeffe, 23, has spent the first-half of this season on loan with Robbie Stockdale’s side but his deal expires this month.

He has made 29 appearances in all competitions for the North West club and has chipped in with four goals.

‘Couple of enquiries’…

Mansfield boss, Nigel Clough, has said: “We have had a couple of enquires about Corey both from Rochdale and other clubs as well. I think he was brought in as a wing back here when the team were playing three centre halves.

“We have played it a little bit but not too much. But that’s his best position and he’s done well there.He has attracted interest and if we’re not going to play the three centre halves then Corey may well move on. He is a young lad who wants to play football.”

Mansfield situation

The Stags swooped to sign O’Keeffe in August 2020 but he has fallen down the pecking order at Field Mill.

He made just 13 appearances in all competitions last term and was given the green light to head out on loan to Spotland over the summer.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international is also out of contract at the end of this season and most signs point towards him leaving earlier than that.

Career to date

O’Keeffe started his career in England at Birmingham City and rose up through the academy of the Midlands outfit.

He went on to make one first-team appearances for the Blues, as well as having loan spells away at Macclesfield Town and Solihull Moors to gain experience before joining Mansfield.