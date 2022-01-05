Cheltenham Town striker Kyle Vassell is set to join San Diego Loyal SC, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Cheltenham Town could let him make the move to America this month despite only signing him in the summer.

Vassell, 28, linked up with the Robins in August on a free transfer and penned a one-year deal with Michael Duff’s side.

He has since made 26 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with four goals.

Story so far

Vassell is an experienced attacker in the Football League and has played 322 games in his career to date, scoring 78 goals.

He started out as a youngster at Brentford before dropping into non-league for spells at Dover, Sutton United and Chelmsford City before Peterborough United snapped him up in 2013.

He fired six goals in 36 matches for the Posh before moving on for stints with Blackpool and Rotherham United.

Cheltenham situation

Gloucestershire Live say in their report that Vassell saw a move to the States fall through in the summer before Cheltenham handed him a contract.

Duff’s side have adapted well to life in League One this term after their promotion from League Two and are comfortably in mid-table.

Who are San Diego Loyal?

San Diego Loyal play in the USL Championship, which is the equivalent of the second tier in American soccer. They were founded and are now managed by former Everton attacker Landon Donovan.

They are also the home to English midfielder Charlie Adams who played with Vassell at Brentford.