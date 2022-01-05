The Sun’s Alan Nixon says that Bolton Wanderers’ pursuit of AFC Wimbledon’s Anthony Hartigan ‘would depend’ on the size of the fee.

Hartigan, 21, has enjoyed a strong season with AFC Wimbledon in League One so far. The youngster started the campaign in blistering form, grabbing a handful of assists early on before coming on to the radar of Bolton Wanderers.

Ian Evatt’s side were first linked with the central midfielder back in September (The Sun on Sunday, 19.09.21) and reports last month (The Sun on Sunday, 12.12.21) claimed that the Trotters were closing in on a deal to sign the youngster ahead of this month’s transfer window.

But nothing has been reported since. Now though, giving some insight on the deal, Nixon has suggested that a move could still go ahead, but that it would be dependant on the size of the fee involved:

— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 4, 2022

Hartigan and AFC Wimbledon have dropped off in recent months. Both made a fine start to the League One campaign but since, Wimbledon have fallen down into 18th place of the table and into a relegation fight.

Bolton are similar. They enjoyed a blistering start to the season but now find themselves just one point and one place above Wimbledon in the table, with the latter having two games in hand.

This month then could prove pivotal to both teams’ seasons – Wimbledon will surely be reluctant to sell one of their most creative players whilst Bolton will want to add some firepower ahead of the second half of the campaign.

Like Nixon says though, it’ll come down to money, and seemingly whether or not Bolton can cough up enough of it.