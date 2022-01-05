Swansea City are interested in a permanent move for Chelsea’s Jake Clarke-Salter, according to a report from Swansea Independent.

Clarke-Salter, 24, is a product of the Chelsea youth academy. But like so many players who are, he’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the club, having instead spent his entire career to date out on loan.

A former England youth international at U18 to U21 level, Clarke-Salter has spent time on loan at all of Sunderland, Vitesse, Birmingham City and this season, Coventry City.

But the defender has made just 13 Championship appearances for the Sky Blues so far, with injury having kept him on the sidelines since early November.

Now though, Swansea Independent have revealed that Clarke-Salter is of interest to Swansea City, and that Russell Martin’s side would be interested in a permanent move for the centre-back who is out of contract at the end of this season.

A Martin-type player?

Anyone who’s watched Swansea City this season will know that hey play a very distinct way under Martin.

The former MK Dons boss favours a passing-style of play, with lots of build-up, often making for some nice attacking football.

His side have so far proved inconsistent but the signs of progression have been there for all to see. Martin though needs to start putting his own stamp on the side and a centre-back like Clarke-Salter could be an ideal addition.

During two loan spells with Birmingham City, and this one with Coventry City, he’s proved himself to be a modern central defender who’s able to play the ball out from the back and who’s also able to travel forward with the ball.

Fitness remains his biggest challenge though. He’s made just 42 league appearances in the past three seasons combined, and so he could have to prove his fitness before Swansea offer him a new, permanent home.