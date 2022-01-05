West Ham are plotting a move to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz this month, reports The London Evening Standard.

Brereton Diaz, 22, is the Championship player that everyone is talking about at the moment.

His meteoric rise from a winger who was scoring a handful of goals each season, if that, to a striker able to reach 20 league goals by January whilst becoming a cult hero with his new national side Chile, is somewhat unbelievable.

Now the Championship’s second-highest scorer this season with 20 in 25 league appearances this season, the youngster has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs ahead of this month.

The likes of Brighton were being strongly linked last month, with Newcastle United now said to hold a strong interest (Sunday Mirror, 02.01.22).

But fresh reports from The London Evening Standard have credited David Moyes’ West Ham with an interest – the Hammers boss is known for making January deals, and is known for signing players from the Championship too.

The report claims that West Ham could make a £20million move before the month is out and that’s the price that reports linking Newcastle United cited too.

Brereton Diaz remains out of contract at the end of the campaign but Rovers have the option of extending it by a further year.

So what next?

It seems highly unlikely that Blackburn will cash in on their star player midway through the season, and it’s a season where Tony Mowbray’s men are mounting a surprise promotion push.

They sit in 2nd place of the table after a run of one defeat in their last 12, with Brereton Diaz scoring 10 in that time.

Expect Rovers to keep Brereton Diaz around for at least the remainder of this season before extending his stay – after that, he could be up for grabs.