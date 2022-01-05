Harry Arter has ‘taken up the option’ to cut short his Charlton Athletic loan spell, and return to parent club Nottingham Forest.

Arter, 32, joined Charlton Athletic on a season-long loan in the summer. The Irishman would feature just five times in League One for the Addicks with his last outing coming in an EFL Trophy clash v Aston Villa’s U21 side back in November.

Now though, Charlton Athletic have announced via their official club website that the stalwart midfielder has opted to return to Nottingham Forest, cutting short his loan spell with the Addicks.

Charlton boss Johnnie Jackson had this to say on the decision:

“Harry came in and worked hard during his time at the club. He has been a consummate professional and set a good example to the younger players, we wish him the best for the future.”

Difficult years…

Arter made his name with Bournemouth. He was part of Eddie Howe’s infamous side that made it through the Football League and into the Premier League but since leaving the Cherries, it’s been a difficult ride for Arter.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Cardiff City on loan in 2018 before heading to Fulham in another loan move in 2019.

Injuries have started to creep into his latter career but he would be offered a new permanent home at Nottingham Forest ahead of last season, where he’d manage just 13 Championship outings without scoring or assisting a goal.

And his time at The Valley this season has proved equally difficult, and it’s no surprise to see his loan stay cut short.

What the remainder of this season holds for Arter remains anyone’s guess.