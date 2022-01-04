Ipswich Town are looking to sign loaned-in ‘keeper Christian Walton from Brighton and Hove Albion on a permanent basis, according to reports.

Reports have claimed that Brighton are poised to recall Walton this month in order to sell him before the end of the window rather than lose him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

The Athletic’s Andy Taylor has reported today (Tuesday 4th) that the Seagulls will recall him after the Tractor Boys’ clash with Gillingham at the weekend.

Brighton want to loan out 6ft 8ins goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen. #BHAFC

The Dutchman, 21, hasn't played a competitive game since signing from Ajax in July.

Fellow custodian Christian Walton is set to be recalled from his loan spell at Ipswich after Saturday's L1 game at Gillingham. — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) January 4, 2022

Now, as per the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich are working to try and keep Walton at Portman Road on a permanent basis.

The report states that, if the League One side are unable to strike a permanent deal this January or a deal to make it permanent in the summer, Walton will likely be taken back to the AMEX Stadium and moved on this month.

Walton’s time at Portman Road

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a decent spell at Ipswich so far, despite only keeping three clean sheets in 16 games.

Walton has flourished out on loan on multiple occasions and has continued to do so with Ipswich, emphasising that he’s a solid Championship-level ‘keeper. He has successfully nailed down the starting spot in between the sticks ahead of Vaclav Hladky and Tomas Holy, so it will be hoped that some sort of deal can be struck this month.

If not, a Championship move could be on the cards, so it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.