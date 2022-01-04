Sheffield United talent Harrison Neal is said to be attracting interest from Southend United after an impressive spell on loan with Kettering Town.

That’s according to The Star, who state Neal’s impressive performances in the National League North have earned him interest from Southend United.

Sheffield United have already done business with Southend this season, with Zak Brunt and Kacper Lopata spending successful spells at Roots Hall this season.

Now, it seems the Shrimpers are looking to strike a fresh player agreement with the Blades this winter, with Neal emerging on their radar.

The young midfielder has put in some strong displays for Kettering this season, with Kevin Maher’s side keeping tabs on his performances. Neal has been a mainstay in the side at Latimer Park, operating as both a central midfielder and left-midfielder, with his only absences from the side coming as a result of suspensions.

Ready for a step up?

After impressing in the National League North, it seems a move up to the National League is the logical next step for Neal.

If Southend are able to strike a deal for the Blades prodigy, it will be interesting to see how he fares in the fifth tier. The 20-year-old’s only other competitive appearances have come in Sheffield United’s academy, featuring for the U18s on a number of occasions.

Although the transfer window is open, there is no time constraint on when a deal has to be completed. Non-league clubs are free to strike deals with EFL clubs outside the transfer window as they don’t have to abide by said windows.