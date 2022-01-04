Wigan Athletic are keen on Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater, according to the Sheffield Star.

Wigan Athletic are being linked with a move for the Championship man in this transfer window.

Slater, 22, spent last term on loan at Hull City and helped the Tigers win the League One title.

Grant McCann’s side are also interested in luring him back to the MKM Stadium this winter as well.

Current situation at Sheffield United

Slater is down the pecking order at Sheffield United and mainly plays for their Under-23s.

His current contract at Bramall Lane expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent at the end of June as things stand.

Career to date

The Sheffield-born man linked up with the Blades as a youngster and has since risen up through the academy of his local side.

He was handed his first-team debut in against Grimsby Town in 2016 and has since gone on to play two more times for the senior side.

Slater had loan spells away from South Yorkshire at Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United to gain experience in League Two before Hull came calling last term.

Impressed in East Yorkshire

He had to bide his time before establishing a regular spot in the Tigers’ team in the last campaign and went on to play 34 times in the end.

Slater knows what it takes to get promoted from the Championship which could make him an attractive proposition to Wigan.