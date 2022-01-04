Peterborough United close to ‘a couple’ of new signings, reveals Darren Ferguson
Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has revealed the club are close to “a couple” of new signings as he looks to bolster his ranks this month.
Posh boss Ferguson is hoping to add a couple of new faces to his ranks this month as the London Road outfit look to fend off relegation back down to League One.
A fresh option at striker is said to be wanted by Peterborough United, while another left-back is also on their radar.
Peterborough United legends quiz: 5 quickfire questions on George Boyd
Now, with the transfer window underway, Ferguson has provided a brief update on the transfer situation.
As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Ferguson insisted that while Posh are “close” to “a couple” of new signings, he won’t talk about specific names such as reported target Callum Morton.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“We are close to signing a couple, but if they aren’t here until Thursday I probably wouldn’t include them on Saturday even if we get permission to play them.
“I’m not going to start talking about new players until they are here. Callum Morton is currently at another club anyway.”
Looking forward…
Posh won’t only be looking to make new signings this month, but they’ll be hoping to get their form back on track after a lengthy spell without a game.
Ferguson’s side have seen games against Reading, Birmingham City and Bournemouth postponed in recent weeks and they are scheduled to make a long-awaited return to action against Bristol Rovers in the FA Cup this weekend.
After that, Peterborough face some difficult Championship fixtures against the likes of Coventry City, West Brom and Sheffield United before the end of the month. The fixtures present a tough run for Posh, but some new signings will hopefully be in place by then to help them in their efforts to maintain their Championship status.