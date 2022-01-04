Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has revealed the club are close to “a couple” of new signings as he looks to bolster his ranks this month.

Posh boss Ferguson is hoping to add a couple of new faces to his ranks this month as the London Road outfit look to fend off relegation back down to League One.

A fresh option at striker is said to be wanted by Peterborough United, while another left-back is also on their radar.

Now, with the transfer window underway, Ferguson has provided a brief update on the transfer situation.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Ferguson insisted that while Posh are “close” to “a couple” of new signings, he won’t talk about specific names such as reported target Callum Morton.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We are close to signing a couple, but if they aren’t here until Thursday I probably wouldn’t include them on Saturday even if we get permission to play them.