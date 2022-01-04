Stoke City have joined the chase for Linfield prodigy Trai Hume as Sunderland look to close out a deal, it has emerged.

Linfield prodigy Hume, 19, has attracted plenty of interest already this month as a club of English sides look to secure a deal.

In December, it emerged that Lincoln City had made a bid for the Northern Irish starlet, but it was reported earlier this week that Sunderland are close to snapping him up.

Now, reporter Steven Beacom has revealed that Championship side Stoke City are showing late interest in the Linfield prodigy.

Beacom stated that while the Potters have joined the chase late on, Sunderland are still confident of sealing a deal for Hume, with a move set to be completed in the next 24 hours.

IRISH LEAGUE TRANSFER UPDATE: Trai Hume set to complete his move from Linfield to Sunderland in next 24 hours. Michael O'Neill's Stoke showing late interest but Sunderland confident they will snap up the NI U21 star who is an outstanding talent. — Steven Beacom (@StevenBeacom5) January 4, 2022

Hume’s career to date

Although he still only 19, Hume has already picked up a decent amount of senior experience in Northern Ireland.

Since making his way through Linfield’s youth ranks, he has gone on to play 28 times for the club’s senior side, chipping in with three goals and two assists in the process. He also spent a stint on loan with Ballymena United, where he managed five goals and five assists in 34 outings.

Hume, who has three caps at U21 level for Northern Ireland, mainly operates as a right-back. However, he can play in different roles if needs be, also featuring as a centre-back and even in defensive midfield previously.

With Stoke showing interest and Sunderland hoping to close out a deal, it awaits to be seen how Hume’s situation pans out in the coming days.