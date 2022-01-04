Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn has penned a new deal with the club, keeping him there until 2025 with the option of a further year.

Coburn, 19, is a product of the Middlesbrough youth academy. He made his Championship debut for the club last season and got his first goal for the club in a league fixture v Sheffield Wednesday.

This time round, Coburn has scored three in seven. He scored in back-to-back fixtures against Luton Town and West Brom respectively at the back end of last year but has been left out of the squad for the past few games.

Now though, Coburn has extended his stay at the Riverside Stadium. His original deal was set to expire in 2024 but he’s now extended that to 2025, with the club having the option of an extra year.

Speaking to the club, Boro boss Chris Wilder had this to say on Coburn’s new deal:

“He’s earned a new contract. His aim now has got to be keep improving and keep learning, and push on to make an impression.

“He’s had a good first part to his career and now he has to kick on. This is reward for a good start to his professional career.”

The Wilder revolution…

Wilder has worked wonders since coming into the club. He’s made top-six contenders out of Boro and he’s done so playing a lot of nice and attacking football.

He’s also improved a lot of the club’s younger players, with Isaiah Jones being the standout.

Young goalkeeper Sol Brynn has returned from his loan spell at Queen of the South and could yet feature in Wilder’s plans this season, and Coburn looks as though he has a role to play too.

With so many young players starting to make their mark at Boro, the future is certainly looking a lot brighter than it was at the start of the season.

Up next for Middlesbrough is a trip to Mansfield Town in the FA Cup this weekend.