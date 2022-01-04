Fleetwood Town have lost Leeds United loanee Ryan Edmondson, who has left the Cod Army to make a loan switch to League Two outfit Port Vale.

Port Vale confirmed the arrival of Edmondson on their official club website on Tuesday, bringing him in on a temporary basis until the end of the season.

The move means his season-long stay with Fleetwood Town has been brought to an early end after an underwhelming spell at Highbury Stadium.

Across all competitions, Edmondson featured 17 times for Fleetwood in the first half of the season – 11 of those outings came in League One and he was unable to net a league goal, but he scored twice in four games in the EFL Trophy, finding the back of the net in wins over Leicester City’s U23s and Barrow.

Looking forward…

Edmondson will be determined to make good on his chance in League Two after three difficult loan spells away from Leeds United.

The York-born starlet has been prolific for the Whites’ youth sides but has struggled for form in previous loan spells with Aberdeen, Northampton Town and now Fleetwood. His record for Leeds’ youngsters shows he knows where the net is, so it awaits to be seen if he can hit the ground running at Vale Park.

The Valiants find themselves in a push for promotion, sitting in 6th place after 21 League Two games.

If Edmondson can impress in a promotion-chasing side, it could be great for his development and confidence moving forward, so it will be hoped that he can nail down a spot in Darrell Clarke’s side.