Blackburn Rovers are in advanced talks over a deal to sign Sheffield United forward Oli Burke, Football Insider has reported.

Burke, 24, is said to be on Blackburn Rovers’ transfer radar this month, with The Sun’s Alan Nixon reporting the story earlier this month.

Blackburn. Return for Ollie Burke loan move on the cards. Could not do it last deadline day. Got a month this time. Sheff U will let out on loan or cheap. May come down to player. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 2, 2022

Now, as per Football Insider, Rovers and Sheffield United are now in advanced talks over a move for the forward.

It awaits to be seen if Tony Mowbray’s high-flying Blackburn can secure a deal for Burke this winter, having missed out on a deal towards the end of the summer transfer window.

Burke’s situation at Bramall Lane

A heel injury disrupted his involvement earlier in the campaign, but Burke has struggled for game time with the Blades this season.

Across all competitions, the Scotsman has played five times, with three of those outings coming in Sheffield United’s opening three games of the Championship season.

He was last involved in a matchday squad on December 20th, remaining an unused substitute as the Blades defeated Fulham 1-0 to make it four league wins in a row.

Looking to the future

Burke will be determined to prove his ability after a difficult time since leaving Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2016.

The forward, who can operate anywhere across the front three, has proven to be a nuisance for Championship defenders before, so it will be hoped that he can get back to his dangerous best if a move to Blackburn Rovers goes through.

Ewood Park could be the perfect environment to get back to his best. The squad is high on confidence as their strong run continues and there’s a real buzz around the place this season, so it will be hoped that Burke can thrive off that atmosphere and show everyone what he’s capable of once again.