Millwall have seen a £1.5m bid for striker Pape Habib Gueye rejected by Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk, according to reports.

The 22-year-old striker is said to be attracting interest from England, with Football Insider stating Premier League side Watford are also keen. However, it’s Millwall who have made a move to try and bring the striker over from Belgium, seeing a £1.5m bid to try and secure his services.

Gueye has been in decent form for KV Kortrijk this season, managing six goals in 18 games across all competitions.

His contributions this season take him to 13 goals and five assists in 55 appearances since joining the Belgian outfit. He arrived from Norwegian outfit Aalesunds FK in January 2020.

Prior to his Kortrijk move, Gueye scored 25 goals in 91 outings for the Norwegian side, also chipping in with seven assists.

Millwall’s options at the top of the pitch

For much of the campaign so far, Tom Bradshaw and Benik Afobe have been Gary Rowett’s go-to men at the top of the pitch.

Bradshaw has managed a decent record of seven goals in 14 Championship appearances so far, while Afobe has chipped in with a respectable five too. Matt Smith has been the option of the bench for the majority of the games so far, with 15 of his league outings coming off the bench.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is still on the books but he’s down the pecking order at The Den, so another attacking option wouldn’t go amiss this January.

Rival interest

With Gueye attracting interest from other English clubs and Watford said to be keen, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out this month.

A bid of £1.5million has been deemed as insufficient, so it awaits to be seen if the Lions return with a second offer for the Senegalese striker or if they’re priced out of a deal.