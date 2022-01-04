Fleetwood Town starlet Jay Matete is attracting interest from elsewhere, according to a report by Sky Sports.

Fleetwood Town will face a battle to keep hold of the midfielder in this transfer window.

Matete, 20, is wanted by unnamed Premier League and Championship clubs and some are said to be preparing bids for him this winter.

The youngster has been a key player for the Cod Army this season.

Current Fleetwood situation

Matete has made 22 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with two goals and two assists from midfield.

His side are currently 20th in the League One table and are only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

Losing their one of their key players this month would be a serious blow to Stephen Crainey’s side and their chances of avoiding relegation to League Two.

Matete is under contract until the end of the season and they have the option to extend his stay further after that.

Story so far

The Londoner started his career in the academy at Reading before moving up north in 2018.

He gained his first taste of senior football with Fleetwood during the 2019/20 season by making a handful of cup appearances.

Matete then spent the second-half of the last campaign on loan at Grimsby Town and scored three goals in 20 games for the Mariners before heading back to Highbury Stadium – where he has since burst into the starting XI this term.