Ipswich Town were in advanced talks with Derek McInnes over their managerial vacancy last month, as detailed in a report by the Daily Record.

Ipswich Town seriously considered turning to the Scotsman after sacking Paul Cook after their poor first-half of the season.

However, the Tractor Boys ultimately decided against handing him the job and turned to Manchester United first-team coach Kieran McKenna instead.

McInnes, 50, is now in discussions over the vacant Kilmarnock job in the Scottish Championship.

The Daily Record claim Ipswich appointed McKenna at the ‘eleventh hour’. The Northern Irishman has since started life in East Anglia well with a 1-1 draw against Sunderland and a 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on New Year’s Day.

McInnes’ situation

McInnes has been out of the game since March 2021 when he parted company with Aberdeen and has since been carefully weighing up his next move.

He spent eight years in charge of the Dons and won 53.4% of games in charge there, most notably winning the League Cup in 2014.

Other spells

The ex-midfielder spent his playing days with the likes of Rangers, West Bromwich Albion, Dundee United and Millwall before hanging up his boots in 2008.

He delved into the managerial world with St Johnstone and spent four seasons with the Perth-based club before landing the Bristol City job.

McInnes kept the Robins in the Championship in his first campaign at the helm but ended up losing his job during the 2013/14 season.

What now?

Ipswich appear to have nearly chosen him as their boss this winter but went for McKenna instead.

Nevertheless, McInnes could land himself a new job soon with Kilmarnock talking to him.