Midfielder Alfie Lewis is set to undergo a medical with Plymouth Argyle and sign for the club within the next 24-48 hours, a source has exclusively revealed to The72.

Reports last week revealed that Lewis, 22, was set to sign for League One club Plymouth Argyle.

A former youngster with West Ham, he joined Irish club St Pat’s on loan before signing a permanent deal until the end of the 2021 campaign when his Hammers contract expired.

And he’s since shone in Ireland, making 31 appearances in the 2021 League of Ireland campaign and scoring three goals.

