Cheltenham Town are poised to sign Kion Etete on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook on Twitter (see tweet below).

#THFC are set to recall Kion Etete set to he recalled from his loan at #NTFC and sent on loan to #CTFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 4, 2022

Cheltenham Town are set to boost their attacking options by luring the youngster to Gloucestershire for the second-half of the season.

Etete, 20, has spent the first-half of this campaign on loan at Northampton Town and has caught the eye in League Two. He has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Cobblers and has chipped in with six goals.

However, Jon Brady’s side could now be dealt a huge blow with Spurs looking to recall him and loan him out to the division above to boost his develop.

Story so far

Etete started his career at Notts County and rose up through the academy of the now National League side.

He went on to make six first-team appearances for the Magpies as a youngster before Tottenham came calling in 2019 after he impressed them on trial.

The attacker has since spent the past two years on the books of the Premier League side and is under contract until 2023.

Spurs gave him the green light to head out the exit door on loan over the summer and he has grasped the opportunity with both hands.

Etete has helped Northampton rise to 2nd in the table and they are currently seven points behind Forest Green Rovers.

Cheltenham switch?

Cheltenham have had a decent start to life in League One under Michael Duff and currently sit 15th in the league after seven wins from 21.

They are now looking to strengthen their ranks further this month and could be snatching Etete away from Northampton.