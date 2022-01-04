Hull City have offered a six-month loan proposal to Roma for defender Bryan Reynolds, according to journalist Nicolo Schira on Twitter (see tweet below).

Hull City are looking to lure the American full-back to the MKM Stadium in this transfer window.

Reynolds, 20, is currently out-of-favour at Roma and is also on the radar of European duo Anderlecht and Club Brugge with the latter wanting him on loan with a view to a permanent transfer.

Hull situation

The Tigers are a bit short of right-back options at the moment with Lewie Coyle and Josh Emmanuel currently ruled out.

Grant McCann has been using wing-backs over recent weeks with wingers Keane Lewis-Potter and Ryan Longman slotting in out of position. However, Reynolds has now been identified by the Championship side as someone to come in for the rest of the season.

Reynolds has been struggling for game time this term and has played just one Serie A match during the first-half of the campaign.

He moved to Italy in February on an initial loan deal that was made permanent this past summer.

The full-back has since played seven times altogether for Roma and is still under contract until 2024 with Jose Mourinho’s side.

Early career…

Reynolds started out at FC Dallas and rose up through the academy of the MLS side before becoming their youngest ever homegrown player when he penned his first professional contract in 2016.

He went on to make 31 appearances in all competitions, as well as having a loan spell away at North Texas to gain some experience, before switching to Europe.