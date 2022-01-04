Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo is reportedly attracting interest from German outfit Freiburg.

Bristol Live reporter Gregor MacGregor revealed on Twitter yesterday that reports coming out of Germany were linking Bundesliga side Freiburg with a £4-6million bid for Massengo:

Sky in Germany saying Freiburg looking to pay between £4-6m for Han-Noah Massengo. Would you accept that for the midfielder and reinvest or hold out for more in the summer? Out of contract in 2023. #BristolCity — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) January 3, 2022

The former AS Monaco midfielder, now age 20, has come back into the starting XI since Nigel Pearson’s arrival as manager and has featured 18 times in the Championship this season, grabbing one assist.

After a difficult showing last time round he’s reminded Robins fans of the prospect that he is but now, Freiburg could come calling in this month’s transfer window and Massengo could be on his way.

Robins stalling…

Bristol City have been back in the Championship for six seasons now. Their best finish is an 8th-place finish in the 2018/19 season, with a clutch of mid-table finishes to add to that.

They currently sit in 15th-place of the table and look as though they’re in a bit of limbo – Pearson has steadied the ship but he’s not about to make play-off contenders out of the side, and so players like Massengo could well have their heads turned should there be outside interest.

He’s definitely an exciting player and at 20-years-old he’s still got plenty of potential ahead of him, having gained some decent first-team experience in the past few seasons at Ashton Gate.

From the Robins’ point of view, they’ll no doubt want Massengo to hang around for a little while longer so they can hopefully see his transfer value increase, with his contract out in 2023.

Up next for Bristol City is a home game v Fulham in the FA Cup this weekend.