Wigan Athletic are back in action tonight away at Oldham Athletic in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Wigan Athletic make the short trip to Boundary Park in their first game of 2022.

The Latics haven’t played since their 3-2 away win against Oxford United on 18th December and will be itching to get back out there.

They have a chance to progress to the fourth round if they can see off their League Two opponents this evening.

Wigan team news

Midfielder Jordan Cousins is out on a long-term basis, as per a report by Wigan Today, with a thigh injury and is expected to return in around April/May time.

Apart from that, the ‘Tics have a clean bill of health after their lengthy break over the Christmas period and it will be interesting to see how fresh they are.

Predicted line-up

(4-2-3-1)

Jamie Jones

Tendayi Darikwa

Kell Watts

Jason Kerr

Joe Bennett

Tom Bayliss

Max Power

Gwen Edwards

Thelo Aasgaard

Jordan Jones

Stephen Humphrys

Chance to impress

Tonight is a chance for Leam Richardson to give some fringe players the chance to make an impression.

The likes of Kerr, Edwards, Jones and Humphrys haven’t been starting games in the league over recent times and will be looking to show what they can do.

Wigan have been flying in League One and are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions.

Oldham, on the other hand, are struggling at the bottom end of the fourth tier and are still without a permanent manager after sacking Keith Curle in late November.