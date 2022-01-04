Swindon Town have signed free agent goalkeeper Emmanuel Idem.

Idem, 23, has been a free agent since his release from Derby County at the end of last season.

The Englishman has since been on a two-week trial with League Two side Swindon Town, who’ve now signed him on a permanent deal – the length of his deal though is undisclosed.

Idem’s story so far…

Idem has spent time in the academies at all of Stoke City, Aston Villa and Derby County, but he’s yet to make his league debut as a professional footballer.

But Idem could well make his league debut with Swindon Town in the second half of this season, as the club vies for promotion from League Two – they currently sit in 5th-place of the table after the opening 22 games of the campaign.

Speaking to swindontownfc.co.uk about the move, Idem had this to say:

“It has been a rough two weeks from when I first came here because of the whole COVID situation, but I’m buzzing to finally get it done and it is now time to crack on and get back to work.

“The playing style here matches my playing style because I like to have the ball a lot, and I know a few of the lads here from when I was at Aston Villa and everyone has said it is a good club and a big club.

“I like to think my best attributes are having the ball at my feet, I like to play a lot of football and it fits in well with how the Manager wants to play, so that is a good thing on my part.”

Garner-ing a reaction…

Swindon Town crumbled in League One last season. On and off the pitch they were a shambles but this time round they’ve stabilised, with Ben Garner doing a fine job at the helm.

He’s certainly turned things around this season and he’s done so in a short space of time. And the addition of another shot-stopper in Idem will no doubt bolster his options, and Idem may yet prove to be a really shrewd addition.

He’s an unproven player, but Idem arrives at the club having spent time with some prestigious clubs in English football and he’ll surely be raring to settle down, and start making a name for himself.

Up next for Swindon Town is a home game v Manchester City in the FA Cup this Friday.