Charlton Athletic are back in action tonight against MK Dons in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Charlton Athletic are playing their second game of 2022 after losing at home to Wycombe Wanderers on New Year’s Day.

The Addicks are expected to make some changes for the game this evening and could give some fringe players the chance to impress.

They will progress to the fourth round if they can see off the Dons.

‘Opportunity’…

Their boss, Johnnie Jackson, has told the official club website: “It’s a game we want to win and we’ll put out a strong team for. We’ve got good players that find themselves on the bench or out of the squad, so it will be an opportunity for those players.”

Charlton team news

Adam Matthews and Corey Blackett-Taylor have returned to training, whilst Sam Lavelle, Ryan Inniss and Jake Forster-Caskey continue to fight back from their injuries.

Jayden Stockley was left out against Wycombe last time out with a ‘niggle’ and the club are hoping it isn’t too serious.

Predicted XI

(3-4-1-2)



Stephen Henderson

Adam Matthews

Ryan Inniss

Papa Souare

Corey Blackett-Taylor

Ben Watson

Albie Morgan

Charlie Kirk

Elliot Lee

Jonathan Leko

Mason Burstow

Chance to shine

The likes of Morgan, Arter and Kirk haven’t been playing as much as they would have liked so will be eager to make an impression.

A win tonight would be a confidence booster and a step closer to a trip to Wembley for their fans in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Charlton are in cup action again this weekend in the FA Cup against Premier League strugglers Norwich City at The Valley.