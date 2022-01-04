Bradford City have confirmed the loan signing of Luton Town’s Dion Pereira.

Pereira, 22, joins League Two side Bradford City on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

The Englishman has just one league appearance to his name with the Hatters, coming in the 2020/21 campaign. He’s featured once in the EFL Cup this time round and will now spend the remainder of the campaign with Bradford City.

Pereira’s story so far…

As a youngster, Pereira was on the books at Watford.

He went on to make two Premier League appearances for the club during the 2016/17 campaign and looked to be a really bright talent that the Hornets had produced, having been named the club’s Young Player of the Year in 2017.

But he’d be released in 2019, and he’d move to the MLS with Atlanta United. In the 2019 MLS season he’d feature 18 times in the league but provided just one assist, and no goals, before returning to England with Luton Town in 2020.

This season he’s had a brief spell on loan with Yeovil Town in the National League where he made one appearance.

What kind of player is Pereira?

Pereira is an attacking player. He can play on either wing or in a no.10 position and so he’ll certainly bring a lot of versatility to the Bantams’ attack.

Derek Adams’ side have proved inconsistent this season, having one just one of their last eight in League Two. But they remain in 12th place of the table and in with a chance of mounting a late push for a play-off spot.

And the addition of Pereira will no doubt bolster those play-off credentials – up next for the Bantams is a trip to Carlisle United this weekend.