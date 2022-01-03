Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has said the Black Cats “won’t be entertaining” any bids for key players this January.

Speakman’s statement comes shortly after Premier League side Burnley were said to be sizing up a winter swoop for midfield star Dan Neil.

The Sun states the Clarets have eyed a £3m move for Neil, but Speakman’s comments should put Sunderland fans at ease.

As quoted by Chronicle Live, the Black Cats’ sporting director said the club have no intention of entertaining any bids for their prized assets this winter, with the club determined to fulfil the club’s ambition of earning a long-awaited promotion out of League One.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We don’t need to lose anybody right now.

“The whole purpose of the project is to build those assets and develop that strength in depth, and there’s nothing better than having teams interested in your players because that does suggest that good things are occurring.

“But we won’t be entertaining any of those players leaving in the window, they are motivated by Sunderland getting to where we want to get to at the end of the season.”

Moving on up

With Sunderland showing no interest in letting their star players, Lee Johnson’s side will be determined to maintain their upward trajectory as they embark on the second half of the campaign.

The Black Cats sit in 2nd place, although 3rd place Wigan Athletic do have three games in hand, and are on a seriously strong run of form.

After a shaky run in October which included a heavy 5-1 loss to Rotherham United, Sunderland are undefeated in their last eight League One games, with six of those coming as victories. Providing the game goes through as planned, their next League One clash is an important one against fellow promotion candidates Wycombe Wanderers, so it will be interesting to see how that tie pans out.