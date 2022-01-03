Cardiff City have decided to recall Ryan Wintle from his loan spell with fellow Championship side Blackpool, it has been confirmed.

Wintle, 24, was sent on loan to Blackpool in the summer to give him regular game time at Championship level.

However, with the January transfer window now open, Cardiff City have triggered their option to recall the midfielder from his temporary stint at Bloomfield Road.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Steve Morison has opted to bring Wintle back to the Cardiff City Stadium, bolstering the Bluebirds’ midfield options for the second half of the season.

During his time with the Tangerines, Wintle successfully nailed down a spot in Neil Critchley’s starting XI.

Across all competitions, the former Crewe Alexandra star played in 18 Championship games, with his last outing coming in their 1-0 win over Hull City. Wintle mainly featured as a defensive midfielder but was deployed in a slightly more advanced role in central midfield on occasion.

What now for Wintle?

Now, with his early return to Cardiff confirmed, it will be interesting to see how Wintle’s situation pans out.

It awaits to be seen if Morison looks to bring him straight into the starting XI or if he initially places him among the substitutes to provide cover and competition for the likes of Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls, Marlon Pack and Leandro Bacuna.

Prior to his Blackpool loan switch, Wintle played three times for Cardiff at the start of the season. He featured as a substitute in their opening day draw against Barnsley and started in Carabao Cup ties against Sutton United and Brighton.