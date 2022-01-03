Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier has admirers in the form of Premier League pair Newcastle United and Burnley, it has emerged.

Tavernier, 22, has been a mainstay in Middlesbrough’s midfield since making his way through the youth ranks, successfully maintaining a starting spot under Chris Wilder’s management too.

Now, the Daily Mail has said Premier League pair Newcastle United and Burnley like the look of the former England youth international.

It will be interesting to see if their reported admiration develops into anything more serious this month, with plenty of time remaining in the window.

Tavernier’s career to date

Since making his way through Boro’s youth ranks and after a short loan spell with MK Dons, Tavernier has nailed down a spot in the starting XI.

The left-footed prospect has played 130 times for the club across all competitions, chipping in with 14 goals and 14 assists in the process. He has featured in a number of roles in midfield too, featuring on either the left or right-wing or in the middle as a central midfielder.

His role under Wilder

Since Wilder’s arrival at the Riverside, Tavernier has played almost exclusively as a central midfielder after being deployed in a range of roles under Neil Warnock.

He has played every minute of football under Wilder and seems to be happy with his role, stating at the start of December that the Boro boss is playing him in the role he enjoys most.

Some inconsistency in his performances split supporters’ opinions at times and his end product could do with improvement, but Tavernier has the potential to be an integral player for Wilder’s side in the long run.