Cardiff City have lost left-sided star Ryan Giles, with parent club Wolves bringing him back to Molienux.

Wolves have opted to bring Giles back to blood him into Bruno Lage’s squad, bringing his time with Cardiff City to an early end.

The decision was confirmed on Monday, dealing a huge blow to the Bluebirds as they look set for a battle to maintain their Championship status.

Cardiff City legends quiz: 5 quickfire questions on Mark Hudson

Wolves’ decision to take Giles back to Molienux will come as a huge blow to Cardiff, with the 21-year-old ace one of the few bright sparks of the season so far.

Not one Championship player can say they have more assists that Giles this season, with only Reading’s John Swift tied on nine with the young star. He has been a constant threat on the left-hand side for Cardiff, with his crossing ability causing havoc for defenders all season.

However, with Wolves opting to recall him, the Bluebirds will have to hope that crossing threat comes from elsewhere.

Giles’ first-team prospects at Wolves

Lage is struggling with a shortage of options at left wing-back recently, with Rayan Ait Nouri currently sidelined along with long-term absentee Jonny Otto.

Marcal started in Wolves’ last outing against Chelsea, so Giles could be in with a shot of first-team game time at Molineux.

Wolves’ announcement says he will be in Lage’s squad rather than back with the U23s, so it will be interesting to see if he can break into the side in the second half of the season.