Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has revealed “conversations” are taking place with striker Eoin Doyle amid links with a winter return to his native Ireland.

Rumours emerged last week stating the Bolton Wanderers striker has emerged as a target for League of Ireland St Patrick’s Athletic.

Doyle, 33, still has a season and a half remaining on his contract with the Trotters, but it has now emerged that talks are taking place behind the scenes.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt insisted that if a move does matierialise for Doyle, a departure will be on good terms and that he won’t be pushed out of the door.

However, he did confirm that Doyle plans on returning to Ireland, with “conversations taking place”.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Obviously there’s a lot of speculation about Irish teams.

“Eoin is an Irish lad, his family is Irish. It was always the plan to move home, so there’s conversations taking place but nothing’s finalised at all yet.

“The one thing we’re certainly never going to do is push Eoin Doyle out of the door.

“If he leaves, it’ll be on good terms and on his terms and we respect what he’s done for us and what he’s done for me. That’s the bottom line and where we’re at, at the moment.”

Doyle’s time with Bolton Wanderers

After scoring 25 goals in 29 games for Swindon Town, Doyle made the switch to Bolton in the summer of 2020.

The experienced striker helped fire Wanderers back to League One, scoring 19 goals and laying on three assists in 43 League Two games to earn automatic promotion.

Doyle has maintained his spot as Evatt’s go-to man at the top of the pitch this season too. He has netted eight goals in 27 games across all competitions, with his month recent strike coming in the 2-1 loss to high-flying Rotherham United on New Year’s Day.

With St Pat’s said to be keen an Evatt failing to rule out the chances of a winter departure, it will be interesting to see how Doyle’s situation pans out this month.