Fulham could lose loan man Domingos Quina this month, with Watford said to be searching for a new loan option for the midfielder.

That’s according to the Watford Observer, who states Quina could be sent on loan to a new club after a difficult spell with Fulham.

The 22-year-old has struggled to make an impact since arriving at Craven Cottage, failing to nail down a spot in Marco Silva’s starting XI.

Quina was handed a start against Blackpool in the first game after his arrival, playing 67 minutes in the 1-0 loss to Neil Critchley’s side before featuring as a substitute in Fulham’s 4-1 win over Birmingham City in the following game.

However, that outing against the Blues was the last time he featured for Silva’s side in the Championship.

The midfielder’s only other outing for the senior side came in their Carabao Cup loss to Leeds United, with his only other appearance this season coming for Fulham’s U23s.

What now for Quina?

Given his lack of action for Fulham, it makes sense for Watford to take him back to Vicarage Road and look to find him a new club. He’s not in Silva’s plans and a lack of game time won’t do his development any favours.

Not only that, but it also opens up another loan slot for Fulham if they want to make another temporary addition before the end of the month, so an early return to Watford could be best for all parties.

The situation at Fulham

The Cottagers are currently five games without a win in the Championship and will want to get back to winning ways as soon as possible to get their title push back on track.

Providing the fixture goes ahead as planned, Fulham face Bristol City in the FA Cup next before facing the Robins again in the league on the 15th.